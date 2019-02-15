Poland: 'Crisis' is media manipulation

Polish government spokesperson says they received explanations from Israeli officials, the media is manipulating the story.

A spokesperson for the Polish government said that Israeli officials have already explained Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's apparent slip-up, and that the media is manipulating the incident into a crisis.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that "Poles collaborated with the Nazis."

However, some people heard "Poland collaborated with the Nazis," a statement which is illegal in Poland and provocative to the Polish government.

On Thursday evening, Kan 11 News reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is "seriously considering" cancelling his participation in the Visegrad conference, which is scheduled to be held in Israel next week, due to Netanyahu's comments.

Last year, Poland passed a controversial law banning the use of the phrase “Polish death camps”, and barring discussion of Polish collusion or collaboration with the Nazis during their occupation of Poland during the Second World War. The law took effect in March 2018. Violators of the law could face up to three years in prison.

The law drew heavy criticism from the Israeli government, with the US State Department also expressing opposition to the bill. Polish opposition parties also criticized the law, and proposed to amend the bill.