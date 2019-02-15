Netanyahu's flight delayed due to plane malfunction

Netanyahu to spend another night in Warsaw after towing vehicle damages his plane.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's departure from Warsaw to Israel was delayed overnight Thursday after a towing vehicle hit the plane's wheel on the runway and caused to it explode.

El Al technicians looked into the damage as well into alternatives to the flight. It was determined that the damage was major and would take time to fix, and as such the plane was grounded.

Netanyahu will therefore spend another night in Warsaw.

An El Al plane is expected to arrive in Poland in the coming hours, pick up the prime minister, his entourage and accompanying journalists, and return to Israel before the start of Shabbat.