Saudi FM: We made our position on Israel-PA peace clear

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister stresses the Kingdom's position on Israel-PA peace is based on the Arab Peace Initiative.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Thursday night that Saudi Arabia had made clear its position regarding the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

In a series of tweets following the Warsaw Conference on the Middle East, Jubeir wrote that “all those present agreed that the main challenge is Iran's role in destabilizing and security in the region,” according to a translation by Kan News.

He added that “the Kingdom made clear its position on the Palestinian issue which is based on the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Jubeir’s tweets came after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office published a video from the Warsaw conference in which Jubeir, along with several other Arab diplomats, are seen strongly criticizing Iran.

The Arab Peace Initiative, unveiled by Saudi Arabia in 2002 and re-endorsed at the 2007 Arab League summit, stipulates that 22 Arab countries will normalize ties with Israel in return for an Israeli withdrawal from Judea and Samaria.

Israel to date has rejected the 2002 Saudi proposal due to the fact that it calls for Israel to accept the so-called "right of return" for millions of descendants of Arabs who fled pre-state Israel, effectively bringing an end to the Jewish state.

In 2016, Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement they were ready “to negotiate with the Arab countries on updating the Arab Peace Initiative, to reflect the dramatic changes since 2002, and to maintain the agreed goal of two states for two peoples.”

Jubeir rejected Netanyahu’s demand at the time, arguing that the Arab Peace Initiative is the best solution for the conflict.