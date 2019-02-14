Poll: Right-wing bloc doesn’t have a coalition

Jewish Home and National Union do not pass the electoral threshold, the Likud maintains stability with 32 seats, Moshe Feiglin has 5 seats.

An Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll conducted by the Ma'agar Mochot Institute determines that, according to the current political picture, the national camp will not be able to form a government.

If the elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would retain its strength and win 32 seats. Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party loses momentum and drops to 19 seats, while Yesh Atid maintains stability with 12 seats.

United Torah Judaism and the Joint List receive nine seats each, Meretz and the New Right each have seven seats, Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party receives five seats, Ahmed Tibi’s Ta'al party wins five seats, and Shas and Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher each win four seats.

Jewish Home, the National Union, Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, Tzipi Livni's Hatnua and Kulanu do not pass the electoral threshold.

These results are valid so long as the right-wing parties do not unite into one list. The poll will likely increase pressure on the leadership of religious Zionism to lead to the formation of a unified list.

An earlier poll released on Wednesday found that a union between the five smaller right-wing parties (Jewish Home, National Union, Eli Yishai’s Yahad, Otzma Yehudit and Zehut) could net as many as 12 seats in the April 9 election.