How do we react to terrorist attacks as individuals, as a society, as a nation, as Jews?

Mottle Wolf of Tekoa joins Eve Harrow to discuss last week’s brutal murder of his neighbor Ori Ansbacher.

Can we stop this depravity? How do we react as individuals, as a society, as a nation, as Jews? As parents?

The debate over how much detail should be released to the media is not as simple one. We need to consider the victim and the family but also the reaction of the society that raises the perpetrators.