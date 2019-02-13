Missing Israeli family located in stream near Dead Sea

Megillot Search and Rescue Unit locates father and five children who were hiking at Nahal Darga when contact with them was lost.

The Megillot Search and Rescue Unit on Wednesday evening located six members of a family, including a father and five children, who had been hiking at Nahal Darga, in the Judean desert, when contact with them was lost.

Large forces including police officers and volunteers participated in the search in the Dead Sea area and a police helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search and direct the forces in the area.

After the six were located, the volunteers made their way to the family and found them wet and exhausted, but in good medical condition. The volunteers will direct them out of the stream.

The family is from one of the communities in the Binyamin Regional Council, the youngest of them a 12-year-old.