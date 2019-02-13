

3 children injured in Jerusalem fire Fire breaks out in central J'lem apartment. Girl moderately to seriously injured, others injured lightly. Arutz Sheva Staff,

ISTOCK fire A fire broke out Wednesday evening in an apartment on Yanai Street in Jerusalem. Firefighters are there and are trying to contain the flames.



Medics gave medical treatment to three children. A five-year-old girl was moderately to seriously injured, a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were lightly injured.



The three were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, suffering from burns and breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke.



Five firefighting teams assisted by a crane are working to subdue the fire. The firefighters are focusing on the lower floors of the building where the fire is located.

