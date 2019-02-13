3 children injured in Jerusalem fire

A fire broke out Wednesday evening in an apartment on Yanai Street in Jerusalem. Firefighters are there and are trying to contain the flames.
Medics gave medical treatment to three children. A five-year-old girl was moderately to seriously injured, a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were lightly injured.
The three were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, suffering from burns and breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke.
Five firefighting teams assisted by a crane are working to subdue the fire. The firefighters are focusing on the lower floors of the building where the fire is located.
