Council of Higher Education in Judea and Samaria unanimously approves new medical school after long battle.

The Council of Higher Education in Judea and Samaria approved Wednesday the establishment of the Faculty of Medicine at Ariel University.

The proposal to establish the medical school was unanimously approved.

The decision to bring the subject to the approval of the Council for Higher Education in Judea and Samaria was made by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, in an opinion published earlier.

The establishment of the Faculty of Medicine in Ariel was promoted by the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Council for Higher Education, Naftali Bennett, and received the approval of an external committee composed of independent professionals.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his satisfaction with the decision. "I am glad that the CHE has made the right decision to benefit of the State of Israel. There is a serious shortage of doctors in Israel, andthere is a need to establish a faculty and there is a university that is suitable do deal with this."

"All along, the university cartel tried to do everything possible to stop up the wheels and thwart the establishment of the faculty in order to avoid one thing: competition. The good of Israel overcame the small politics of the university cartel."

A senior official at the Education Ministry added, "It is unbelievable how much the university cartel tried to do everything possible to poke the wheels of competition and thwart the move."

"This next November the first students will begin," the source said.