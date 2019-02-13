13 injured in France-Israel flight due to whirlwinds

13 passengers on Transavia Airlines flight from Lyon to Israel suffer light limb injuries as a result of air pockets and whirlwinds.

13 people were lightly injured Wednesday night during a flight of the low-cost Transavia airline on its way to Israel from France due to air pockets and whirlwinds.

4 were evacuated to Assaf Rofeh Medical Center, 3 to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, 3 to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, and the rest to Wolfson and Hasharon.



The flight landed at Ben-Gurion Airport at 5:50 pm. The injuries in question were reportedly limb injuries.

The Israel Airports Authority said that five MDA ambulances were dispatched to evacuate and treat the injured.