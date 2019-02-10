Victims of deadly crash northwest of Jerusalem identified

24-year-old Rachel Chaya Guttman and 27-year-old Ruchama Rosen named as victims killed in fatal bus crash outside of Jerusalem.

The victims of Sunday morning’s fatal bus crash northwest of Jerusalem have been identified as Rachel Chaya Guttman, and Ruchama Rosen.

The two women, both residents of the haredi city of Modiin Illit, were killed when a bus from Kavim’s 304 line from Modiin Illit to Jerusalem collided with a private vehicle, flipped over, and crashed into a railing.

Forty-one other people were injured in the accident, including two people in serious condition.

While the two women killed in the crash were initially identified as sisters, they have since been named as Rachel Chaya Guttman, 24, and Ruchama Rosen, 27.

Guttman, an art teacher, had gotten married roughly a year and a half ago. She is survived by her husband and her son, who is roughly half a year old.

The second victim, Ruchama Raizel Rosen, 27, was the daughter of Rabbi Kalman Rosen.

The funeral processions of the two victims are scheduled to leave the central synagogue on Sdei Hemed Street in Modiin Illit at 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening. The two will then be brought to Jerusalem, for burial in the Har Hamenuchot cemetery.