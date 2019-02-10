Report: Mossad helped smuggle Iranian nuclear scientist

Britain smuggled Iranian nuclear scientist from Iran to Britain, with assistance of Israeli Mossad and other intelligence agencies.

An Iranian nuclear scientist in possession of information about the Revolutionary Guards' nuclear program was smuggled from Tehran to Britain in a combined operation that involved intelligence agents from Britain, the United States, and Israel.

British media reported that British intelligence agents used the immigrant crisis and smuggled the scientist in a dinghy. The Sunday Express newspaper implies he has been a western asset for years, who helped plan the assassination of Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan, a nuclear scientist who died in a 2012 Tehran car explosion.

The 47-year-old scientist hid among Iranian immigrants in a boat that crossed the Channel. The engineer arrived in Kent, England, along with 12 other immigrants. The MI6, Mossad, and the CIA were involved in the operation.

Britain tried to conceal its involvement in the operation because it opposed the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement and remained party to it.

The Express quoted a source saying: "This wasn't without its challenges.

"His absence was noted quickly and we were informed that a special unit of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been dispatched.

"Once in France the question of how to get him into Britain remained.

"We couldn't simply fly him in.

"Though unusual, it was determined infiltrating him into a group of fellow migrants preparing to cross the Channel by boat offered one solution."

The scientist wanted to reach Britain and then take off for the United States. To this end he crossed Europe and passed through Greece, Albania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, and France. In France he boarded an immigrant boat in which he arrived in Britain on New Year's Eve.