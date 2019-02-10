2 women killed in road accident near Jerusalem

2 killed, 41 injured in a severe road accident between a bus and a private vehicle on Route 443 near Beit Horon. Road closed.

2 women were killed and 41 people injured in a severe road accident Sunday morning between a bus and a private vehicle on Route 443 east of the Maccabim checkpoint, according to preliminary reports by rescue workers.

MDA confirmed the deaths of 2 and evacuations of the injured to hospitals are underway. Two of those injured are in serious condition, 5 are in moderate condition and 34 were lightly injured.

According to reports, the bus overturned following the accident. Large numbers of MDA and police forces were called to the scene, as were firefighters who helped rescue a number of people trapped in the vehicles.

Route 443 has been closed by police east of the Maccabim checkpoint.