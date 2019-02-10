'When an illegal Palestinian murders a Jew, it is nationalistic'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan spoke on Saturday night in an interview with Channel 13 News about the murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher near Jerusalem.

"When an illegal Palestinian alien commits a murder of a Jew in the State of Israel, this unequivocally must be determined as a nationalistic murder, no matter what he says or does not say in his interrogation. I hope that the competent authorities understand this, and if not, it should be legislated,” he said.

As for the partial release of information regarding the murder investigation and the publication of the details of the murder suspect, 29-year-old Arafat Irfaiya, Erdan said, "We have to remember with what lowly and murderous people we are talking to about agreements and processes. This is a very broad phenomenon of terrorism that we deal with. This is a people whose cultural codes are murderous.”

Minister Erdan also referred to those spreading rumors on social media about the circumstances of the young woman's death, including Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“All these rumors on social media have caused me tremendous pain. Unjustified criticism of the Israel Police, a gag order is a routine procedure in the murder of Jews and Palestinians so that the murderer does not know [what the police know] and stays clear of the security forces," he said.