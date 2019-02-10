Danon to UN: Condemn the barbaric murder

Following the murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called for an urgent meeting with Anatolio Ndong Mba, the Equatorial Guinea ambassador to the United Nations, who is currently serving as the president of the United Nations Security Council, and demanded that the Council publicly condemn the terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

"The Security Council's silence will not help in this fight against terrorism, and will only allow the waves of hatred to grow unchecked. While this silence continues, the PA maintains its policy of paying salaries for terrorists and educating its youth with incitement, and a 19-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Israel,” said Danon.

The Security Council has the responsibility and moral duty to make a clear condemnation of this barbaric murder and to act firmly against the culture of terror in the Palestinian Authority, the very culture that undermines stability in the region and destroys innocent lives," he added.

An Arab from Hevron was arrested on Friday night for the murder of Ansbacher, whose remains were found in the Ein Yael area next to the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem Thursday night.

The suspect was caught in a mosque in Al-Bireh, an Arab village adjoining Ramallah. Authorities pinpointed his location following forensic evidence collected at the scene by police and the Shin Bet security service.