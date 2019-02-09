'We will not stop our fight against terrorism'

President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked security forces for nabbing Arafat Afariah on Saturday,

Afariah, 29, was caught in a mosque near Ramallah. Police say the Hevron native stabbed and killed 19 year-old Ori Ansbacher in the Jerusalem forest last week.

“Personally and on behalf of all Israelis, I would like to thank the security forces for capturing the despicable terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher," said Rivlin.

"We will not be deterred and we will not cease our uncompromising fight against terrorism. We will seek out the perpetrators and their associates until we find them and punish them to the fullest extent of the law, in every place and wherever they hide from us."

"Tonight, too, we send our prayers of consolation the Ansbacher family and to the whole community of Tekoa for the shining light that has been extinguished by a vile hand, and for the great void that Ori – good-hearted and generous of spirit – leaves behind. May her memory be a blessing."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that "I congratulate the Shin Bet security services and the Israel Police that within a few hours captured the abominable murderer who murdered Ori Ansbacher. Israel's long arm reaches anyone who harms us and we will settle accounts with them."

"In my name and on behalf of the people of Israel, I wish to express my condolences to the Ansbacher family and to strengthen them with their great grief."