

ANALYSIS: Amnesty International exposed Amnesty International has been exposed as an anti-Semitic movement which officially endorses the BDS movement against Israel. Yochanan Visser,

Reuters Amnesty International protest A report published this week by the Israeli Strategic Ministry, 'shed more light on the BDS movement which the Ministry accused of being infiltrated by terrorists and former members of terrorist organizations. Last week Amnesty International started an anti-Semitic BDS campaign against the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria, by publishing a new report about alleged Jewish war crimes in Israel’s biblical heartland. The AI report describes the Jews in Samaria and Judea as parasites occupying “Palestinian land” and condemns the use of the biblical names Judea and Samaria for what is commonly referred to as the 'West Bank', the land between the so-called Green Line (1948 armistice line) and the Jordan River. Both the Israeli government and the so-called Jewish "settlers" are guilty of this "war crime" according to Amnesty International. AI cites a Palestinian Arab who claimed that tourists visiting Judea and Samaria are being brainwashed and lied to about the "fact" that Samaria and Judea is "Palestinian territory" which is "occupied." At the same time, AI denotes the Bedouins in Samaria and Judea as an “indigenous people” who have historical rights to the natural resources in the area, not the Jews. Many of these Bedouin came to the area under the influence of work opportunities created by Jewish migration to the British Mandate 'Palestine'. Some of them, the family of the prominent Palestinian politician Saeb Erekat for example, came from the Saudi desert to Israel. Amnesty International became an official member of the BDS movement when it condemned the travel organizations Trip Advisor, Airbnb, Booking, and Expedia for publishing Jewish accommodations in Judea and Samaria. The human rights organization even criticized people who had rented these accommodations as tourists--- and wrote positive reviews on the Trip Advisor website. Some of these reviews included recommendations to visit Jewish historical sites in Samaria and Judea. AI accused the Jewish organization Elad, the administrator of the City of David in Jerusalem, of spreading a misleading historical narrative. Elad speaks only about Jewish history and not about the historical narrative of "Palestinian inhabitants" of Jerusalem, according to AI. The City of David was found underneath the Silwan neighborhood, which already housed Jews from Yemen long before the establishment of the state of Israel. The Jewish presence in Silwan came to an abrupt end during the Great Arab Revolt of 1936 when the British forced the Jews to leave. AI's obsession with the Jews in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria was best expressed in the Twitter campaign that the organization started after the publication of the report. Almost two-thirds of the 29 Tweets published by AI in the period after the publication of the report were dealing with Trip Advisor and the other travel organizations, as well as Jews in these areas. Amnesty International called on Airbnb, Trip Advisor, and the other travel organizations to remove the advertisements about Jewish accommodation in Samaria and Judea because they would "violate human rights". Jews who now live in the heartland of their historic homeland obviously do not have (human) rights according to the organization. "War crimes are not a tourist destination," wrote AI in her report. The 'human rights' organization, furthermore, called in the report for the introduction of international legislation that makes doing business with the so-called Jewish 'settlements' in Jerusalem Judea and Samaria illegal and punishable. The politics of the Irish government, which is currently working on a law that will make the trade with Jewish companies in these areas illegal, deserve adoption according to Amnesty International. The ‘human rights’ group was exposed as an organization with a “ toxic working environment, where widespread bullying, public humiliation, discrimination and other abuses of power are common,” according to an investigation by the KonTerra Group. The report was based on a survey among 475 staff members, “70% of the workforce of Amnesty’s international secretariat, and on scores of interviews,” according to The Guardian The official embrace of the BDS movement by AI and its exposure as an organization with a toxic working atmosphere was followed by the publication of an 80-page report on the links between terrorists and NGOs in the BDS movement by the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs. Current or former members of the Palestinian terrorist movements Hamas and PLFP, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, occupy prominent positions in anti-Israeli NGOs that are part of the BDS movement, according to the report. “Hamas and PFLP operatives have infiltrated and adopted seemingly benign NGOs in the Palestinian Authority, Europe, North America, and South Africa, for the purpose of advancing their ideological goal: the elimination of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.” the report revealed. Minister Gilad Erdan accused the BDS movement of collaboration with terrorist movements with the aim to wipe Israel off the map. “Terrorist groups view boycotts as a complementary tactic to terror attacks,” according to Erdan. The Ministry found 100 links between BDS movements that are active in Israel as pro-Palestinian NGOs and claims that these organizations employ 30 terrorists or former terrorists. The Israeli Ministry is calling on governments and charity organizations around the world to investigate the activities of these NGOs and to squeeze the money flow to these organizations. A part of the information in the Ministry's report came from researchers at NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based organization that investigates the activities of nearly 200 pro-Palestinian NGOs. Many of these organizations receive funding from the member states of the European Union.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top