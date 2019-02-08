America is Israel's best friend? It depends who you ask

Donald Trump has shown to be a friend of Israel. Will Congress follow him in this policy?

Jay Shapio thinks that the continued support of the American government is immensely important.

In his opinion, Israel's international position is becoming fragile, and Congress may not continue to support Israel.

