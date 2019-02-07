Parting from Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein

Friends and family said goodbye to Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, the head of the International Fellowship of and Christians and Jews, who was laid to rest earlier today.

"My brother had a neshama (soul). He cared for every Jew. He lived his life in service to Am Yisrael, to Klal Yisrael, and to Medinat Yisrael," Rabbi Eckstein's brother Beryl said. "He did it all with love for everyone"

David Schizer, the CEO of the Joint Distribution Committee, quoted the Talmud in praising Rabbbi Eckstein.

"The Mishna says that if we save one life, it's as if we saved a world. Well, Yechiel Eckstein saved tens of thousands of lives. The loss to all of us is great, but the example will stay with us.





