Gantz adds two former senior Netanyahu aides to his Knesset list

Among the new additions to Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael party on Thursday are two former senior aides to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Gantz and Moshe 'Bogie' Ya'alon announced a slew of new members to their Knesset list earlier Thursday. The candidates include Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, who had formally worked with Prime Minister Netanyahu before being pushed out during a sexual harassment scandal in 2012.

Dr. Yoaz Hendel is the head of the centrist Institute of Zionist Strategies and writes a newspaper column for the Yediot Aharonot daily. Before that, he served as a commando in the elite Shayetet 13 naval special operation unit and joined the Shin Bet internal security service upon his discharge.

Hendel currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Reserves where he serves each year and has also published four books. In 2011, Hendel was appointed head of the Public Diplomacy Directorate at the Prime Minister’s Office, a position he held until 2012.

Hauser is an attorney and a longtime Likud member. He served as the government's secretary from 2009 until 2013 and today chairs the Golan Heights lobby. Hauser was once seen as a key Netanyahu ally. However, Hauser and Hendel were reportedly forced out of the Prime Minister's Office in 2012 after reporting allegations harassment by Netanyahu confidant Natan Eshel.

Also joining Hosen L'Yisrael are Orit Farkash-Hacohen,a former Chairman of the Electricity Authority and senior attorney in the business sector and education activist Chili Tropper. Gantz also added

Meirav Cohen, who fights for the rights of elderly Israelis. “Netanyahu’s ten-year reign will end when met with the best team in Israel," said Ya'alon and Gantz upon announcing the list.