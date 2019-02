A "quiet" week in Judea and Samaria with 29 terror attacks this week - 220 from beginning of 2019.

As part of its 'People Behind the Numbers' project, Boomerang brings this week the story of Dafna Levanon, widow of terror victim Erez Levanon.

Dafna is releasing a number songs written by her husband prior to his murder.

29 terrorist attacks were reported in Judea and Samaria between January 31 and February 7, including 15 stone-throwing incidents and 14 Molotov Cocktail attacks. 220 attacks have occurred since the beginning of 2019.