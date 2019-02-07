

Terror cell that wounded Jewish baby caught Shin Bet arrests 3 Hevron-area Arab youths who took part in stone-throwing attacks on Jewish vehicles passing near Kiryat Arba. Uzi Baruch,

TPS Stone-throwing terror The Shin Bet captured three Palestinian Arab youths, about 17 years of age, from the village of Sa'ir in the Hevron area suspected of involvement in throwing stones about a month and a half ago at Israeli vehicles traveling on Route 60 south of Jerusalem between Kiryat Arba and Karmei Tzur.



As a result of the stone-throwing, a nine-month-old baby was lightly wounded and several vehicles were damaged.



During their interrogation by the Shin Bet, it was revealed that the suspects had taken part in the stone-throwing from which the infant was wounded.



An indictment against them will be filed soon.



"The General Security Service will continue to act to prevent terror and bring to justice those involved in terrorist activity in any form," the Shin Bet said.

