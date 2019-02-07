Vacuum cleaner skit: Ivanka unperturbed

President's daughter responds with poise to performance designed to humiliate her, in which she is portrayed vacuuming bread crumbs.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the President of the United States, responded with poise to a "performance art piece" designed to humiliate her, in which she is portrayed vacuuming a mountain of breadcrumbs from the floor as "a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing".

In the performance, held at a gallery in Washington, DC, guests are invited to throw bread crumbs onto a large pile on the floor for the Ivanka character to clean.

The gallery claimed that the work, "Ivanka Vacuuming" by Jennifer Rubell, examines a "comically wide range of feminine identities – daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde – Ivanka Vacuuming is simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing." The performance is held every night for two hours and is also live streamed online.

In response, Ivanka tweeted: "Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter."

Ivanka's brother, Donald Trump Jr., called the show a "sexist attack."