Vacuum cleaner skit: Ivanka unperturbed

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the President of the United States, responded with poise to a "performance art piece" designed to humiliate her, in which she is portrayed vacuuming a mountain of breadcrumbs from the floor as "a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing".
In the performance, held at a gallery in Washington, DC, guests are invited to throw bread crumbs onto a large pile on the floor for the Ivanka character to clean.
The gallery claimed that the work, "Ivanka Vacuuming" by Jennifer Rubell, examines a "comically wide range of feminine identities – daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde – Ivanka Vacuuming is simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing." The performance is held every night for two hours and is also live streamed online.
In response, Ivanka tweeted: "Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter."
Ivanka's brother, Donald Trump Jr., called the show a "sexist attack."