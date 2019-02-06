The Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has seen tremendous growth in 2018, according to recently-published report.

On Tuesday WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com released its 2019 report detailing growth of the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria in the year 2018.

The population has seen a 20.61% increase in the last five years, totaling 449,508 on January 3, 2019. Eastern Etzion has shown the most growth over the last year, with a 6.15% increase in its Jewish population. Samaria follows closely behind, with a 5.4% increase. The report estimates that Judea and Samaria will have over 1,000,000 Jewish residents by 2041.

The report shows growth stats for each of the 128 Jewish towns in Yesha, organized into 11 regional blocs, according to the precise numbers in the Population Registry of Israel's Interior Ministry.

