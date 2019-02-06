Pompeo: Withdrawal from Syria 'not the end of America's fight'

“The drawdown of troops is essentially a tactical change. It is not a change in the mission.”

Secretary Pompeo delivered opening remarks Wednesday at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Washington DC. He emphasized that the US withdrawal from Syria announced by Trump did not mean “the end of America’s fight" against ISIS, though he said the “nature of the fight is changing.”

Pompeo told coalition partners that progress was made in defeating ISIS but also said that the terror group remains a dangerous threat in Syria and Iraq, adding that the US will still lead the fight against ISIS despite the troop withdrawal.

“We all need to bolster our ability to share intelligence and information with each other,” he asserted, adding that “In this new era, local law enforcement and information sharing will be crucial, and our fight will not necessarily always be military-led.”

“That’s why President Trump’s announcement that US troops will be withdrawing from Syria is not the end of America’s fight. The fight is one we will continue to wage alongside you.”

“The drawdown of troops is essentially a tactical change,” Pompeo emphasized. “It is not a change in the mission.”

“It does not change the structure, the design, or authorities on which the campaign has been based. It simply represents a new stage in an old fight.

“The drawdown will be well-coordinated and our policy priorities in Syria have remained unchanged.”