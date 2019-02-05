US haredim receive medal of honor for neutralizing terrorist

US citizens who held attacker during stabbing in the Old City of Jerusalem honored at Israel's Embassy in Washington DC.

Simcha Zin and Mordechai Lichtenstetter received the Police Medal of Honor for helping neutralize a terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Zin and Lichtenstetter, who are haredi US citizens who were visiting Israel when the attack occurred. They received the Police Medal of Honor for their actions at the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC this week.

Major-General Na'aman Fares was stabbed nine times during the attack.

Zin and Lichtenstetter rushed to help the officer, even though they were unarmed and the attacker had a knife. They grabbed the terrorist, separated him from Fares, and held him until the officer drew his weapon and neutralized him.

The terrorist, Muhammad Abdullah Salim al-Qassaji, a 57-year-old resident of Jordan who entered Israel a few days earlier, later died of wounds. Faras was moderately wounded and another man lightly hurt in the attack.