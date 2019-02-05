Shurat Hadin informs 22 US states Airbnb policy violates BDS law

Shurat Hadin – The Israel Law Center President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner has written to twenty-two State Legislatures across the United States to inform them that Airbnb should be held accountable by law for enacting its recent boycott of Jewish-owned properties in Judea and Samaria that violates their state’s Anti-Boycott laws.

The letter explained that anti-BDS legislation “was enacted to ensure that taxpayer funds are not used to do business with or otherwise support any state or private entity that engages in discriminatory actions against individuals under the pretext of exercising First Amendment rights, and specifically discriminatory actions taken against individuals of the Jewish faith under the pretext of a constitutionally protected boycott or protest of the State of Israel.”

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner added: “Airbnb is in clear violation of the state-wide anti-BDS statutes and must be brought to justice. It is not acceptable that in the year 2019, American companies can publicly boycott Jewish-owned business without fear of legal retribution. Shurat Hadin – The Israel Law Center will continue to fight Airbnb in every legal arena until they walk back this discriminatory and anti-Semitic policy.”

