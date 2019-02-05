'The people demand it, the leadership committed: Sovereignty!'

On this day of the Likud primaries, the Sovereignty Movement published another call to voters to elect candidates who have declared their commitment to promote implementation of the vision of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria during the coming term of Knesset.

The Movement also published a short film in which senior Likud members and candidates in the primaries express their resolute position regarding the vision of sovereignty. This film clip is similar to others the movement has circulated widely among Likud voters and supporters of Judea and Samaria.

The Movement notes with satisfaction the key place that the vision of sovereignty occupies in a great number of campaigns in the candidates for primaries among the ruling party, the Likud. "The entire leadership of the national camp and the leadership of the Likud in particular, understand its role in leading to the historic, Zionist vision, and aren't satisfied with just rejecting the dangerous ideas that the Left promotes. The fact that leaders of the Likud have chosen to place the vision of sovereignty at the center of their personal campaigns shows how important this vision is in the political-diplomatic discourse in Israel."

The co-Chairwomen of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, add: "The Likud movement and the national camp have been in a leadership position for a long time and now must prove it has the power to rule and formulate a historic political plan that not only stops the Left's ideas but also brings the national concept to fruition. The political winds in the White House and the international preoccupation with other urgent matters enable a swift transition from theory to practice. The next term of Knesset is the true test for the leadership of the national camp."

Members of the movement mention some of the quotes used in the Likud internal election campaign dealing with the vision of sovereignty and the commitment to promote it in the coming term:

Speaker of the Knesset, MK Yuli Edelstein, in an interview with Udi Segal in "Before the News" (Channel 13): The next term will be characterized by advancing the vision of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Until a few years ago the vision seemed cut off from reality and today it is the consensus in the national camp. In an interview for Israel Hayom, Edelstein said:

"The 21st Knesset will be the one that begins the application of Israeli sovereignty in the areas of Judea and Samaria. I, at least, will do everything in my power so that it will happen".

Minister Gila Gamliel adorned her campaign advertisements with reports on the unrest that her statements aroused in an interview with the Sovereignty Journal, in which she said that a Palestinian state may, at the most, arise in northern Sinai. In an interview with Arutz 7 she said: "We must strive for the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. There is no room for another dictatorial state in the Middle East".

Minister Akunis said in connection with the election period: "My goal is to settle Judea and Samaria, to deepen our hold on the Land and prevent the establishment of a terror state in Judea and Samaria. I do not believe in any scheme such as a 'state minus' or 'state plus'. Surrendering parts of our homeland is not in my lexicon" (Arutz 7).

Minister Yoav Galant expressed himself this way during a visit in Samaria, and made this commitment: "I will act to implement sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The settlement enterprise is the key to holding onto sovereignty and Zionism".

Minister Miri Regev said this in an interview: "The Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria want us to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and they are right. They want us to give them the rights that they deserve" (Besheva).

Senior Likud member and former minister Gideon Sa'ar also made a point of expressing his opposition to an Arab state in the heart of the Land as well as the definition of a 'state minus'. In his opinion, we must present to the Americans the alternative of an autonomy with an affiliation to Jordan. "I oppose the establishment of an Arab state in the heart of the Land of Israel. I believe that this would be dangerous and would not bring about peace or security, but rather the opposite; it would degrade the security and stability of the area" (Arutz Sheva).

Former mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat and a candidate for a place on the Likud list for Knesset, said: "I make this commitment: I will fight with all of my power for the application of sovereignty in the areas of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria in the coming session of Knesset".

The Sovereignty Movement expresses satisfaction with the statements of the leadership's deep internalization of public opinion within Israeli society, which calls for an end to Oslo ideas and to put in their place the political, Zionist, appropriate, ethical and just vision, the vision to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. However, the movement emphasizes that statements and declarations are not enough and the burden of proof lies with the leadership.