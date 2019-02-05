France blasts Israel for kicking observers out of Hevron

The French Foreign Ministry criticized Israel's decision to stop the activities of the TIPH international observers in the city of Hevron.

An announcement published by the ministry asserted that Israel’s decision “could potentially heighten tensions on the ground in an already precarious security context in Hebron, while Israel pursues its settlement policy in the city and in the rest of the West Bank and Jerusalem. France regrets this decision and calls on Israel to reexamine it.”

“It invites both parties to revive a credible political process to implement to the two-state solution, which alone can ensure a just and lasting solution to the conflict – one that fulfills the aspirations of both peoples.

“France pays tribute to the men and women who served on the TIPH over the past 22 years, in often difficult conditions. Two of them lost their lives in the course of carrying out their duties,” the ministry concluded.