Jeremy Corbyn to team up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

British opposition chief and chairman of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn reached out to a freshman Democrat congresswoman in the hopes of forming a left-wing trans-Atlantic alliance.

Corbyn called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist who won last November’s election for the 14th congressional district in New York after she defeated 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary.

Ocasio-Cortez’s surprised win propelled her almost overnight to celebrity status, turning her into one of the most popular figures in the left-wing of the Democratic party.

In a tweet late Sunday night, Corbyn revealed that he had called Ocasio-Cortez that night to propose an alliance with the New York congresswoman, citing their wide-ranging agreement on policies ranging from marginal tax rates to environmental protection and immigration.

“Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo,” tweeted Corbyn.

“Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded shortly afterwards, saying she was honored to speak with the Labour leader.

“It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, jeremycorbyn!”

“Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad.”

According to a report by Bloomberg, the two spoke for 45 minutes, with the conversation focusing heavily on the recent government shutdown, President Trump’s demands Congress allocate funds for a border wall, tax hikes for the wealthy, and global warming.