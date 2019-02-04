Vandals hit Arab village, try to set fire to mosque

Graffiti spray painted in Arab village in Samaria, flammable liquid poured on entrance to local mosque.

Graffiti was spray painted throughout a Palestinian Authority-controlled village in Samaria, including on its mosque.

Police have ordered an investigation into the vandalism at Deir Dibwan, according to Israeli news reports.

A flammable material reportedly also was poured at the entrance to the mosque, in an apparent attempt to set it on fire.

Among the epithets spray painted on walls and pavement were: “Here people incite to murder Jews” and “Am Yisrael Chai” or “The Jewish nation lives.” Stars of David also were painted around the village.

Last week, eight cars were vandalized in the northern Samaria Arab village of Luban a-Sharqiya.