Rabbi Ariel does not support release of boy accused of terrorism

Ramat Gan Chief Rabbi Rabbi Yaakov Ariel denies reports he signed letter supporting release of teen accused of killing Aisha Rabi.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, the Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan and a leading figure in religious Zionism, denied the claims that he signed an agreement to support the release of the teenager accused of killing Palestinian Authority resident Aisha Rabi.

n the section "Ask the Rabbi" on the 'Yeshiva' website, Rabbi Ariel was asked, "I saw that you would sign a recommendation to release the arrested boy on suspicion of throwing a stone at a car where a woman was killed.

In response to the question, Rabbi Ariel clarified emphatically, "I have never signed such a request.

"I signed only an appeal to the public to help the family with the funding of a lawyer who will represent the boy so that justice will be done," said Rabbi Ariel.

"On the matter of the killing of an Arab, I brought elsewhere the verse in the Torah that 'whoever sheds human blood, by man shall his blood be shed (Genesis 9:6). This verse refers to all human beings," he said.

