Rabbi Ariel does not support release of boy accused of terrorism

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, the Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan and a leading figure in religious Zionism, denied the claims that he signed an agreement to support the release of the teenager accused of killing Palestinian Authority resident Aisha Rabi.

n the section "Ask the Rabbi" on the 'Yeshiva' website, Rabbi Ariel was asked, "I saw that you would sign a recommendation to release the arrested boy on suspicion of throwing a stone at a car where a woman was killed.

In response to the question, Rabbi Ariel clarified emphatically, "I have never signed such a request.

"I signed only an appeal to the public to help the family with the funding of a lawyer who will represent the boy so that justice will be done," said Rabbi Ariel.

"On the matter of the killing of an Arab, I brought elsewhere the verse in the Torah that 'whoever sheds human blood, by man shall his blood be shed (Genesis 9:6). This verse refers to all human beings," he said.