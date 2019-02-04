Motorcycle driver killed in traffic crash in Samaria

A motorcycle driver was killed in a traffic accident Monday morning.

The accident occurred when motorcycle and a car collided on the Trans-Samaria Highway (5) near the Peduel interchange in the direction of Rosh Ha'ayin.

An IDF medical team and a Magen David Adom paramedic team were dispatched to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the motorcycle driver, but were forced to declare his death.

MDA Paramedic Tomer Fine said: "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, we joined an IDF medical force that gave medical care to the 30-year-old motorcycle rider who lay unconscious with severe systemic damage on the side of the road beyond the safety rail."

"We carried out CPR operations but his injury was very severe and we were forced to determine his death," Fein added.

The Judea and Samaria district police are directing traffic on the road, and the traffic examiners opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.