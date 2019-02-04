"Education is important, but education alone is not enough"

The National Week of Safe Surfing discussed the dangers that lurk on the internet with children and adults

The National Week of Safe Surfing began on Sunday. Adults and children discussed the dangers that lurk on the internet with Yariv Peer, CEO of Internet Rimon, with Arutz Sheva. Peer stressed that even though filtering the internet has been practice by the religious public for the past few years, the need for filtering is clear and logical to all audiences, both in Israel as well as the United States.

The major internet dangers can be divided into three main categories. The first category is the problematic contents.

Peer explain:, “When we talk of the general public, who are not religious, we’re talking about nudity. Children do not know how to reconcile and deal with that. We are talking about children in the early grades who are being exposed to these contents and are getting a distorted perception of reality."

“The second problem that affects us all, children and adults, is the issue of consumption hours. Regardless of content, we are in reality addicted to the device and the hours of use are rising to eight or nine hours a day. Latching onto the screen brings one to the point of addiction, and in some places, they call the use of devices an addiction in every sense.

“The third issue is bullying, boycotts, slander, identity theft and more.”

Peer notes that the manner of blocking and filtering his company uses also leads to positive results in the field of identity theft and internet robberies.

“On the upside, Rimon is considered a very safe and clean network, because we not only filter contents and sites, but also sites that try to disguise themselves as legitimate banks and companies.”

This identification, he explains, allows them to produce an airtight protection from impostor elements that are dangerous to companies and businessmen.

As for the children coping with problematic contents, Peer “calls on parents to wake up”.

There are still parents that think that it won’t happen to their children, but statistics and reality show otherwise. Children are good and innocent, but they are competing against a huge apparatus of pornographic sites that raise $15 billion a year and very well know how to seduce adult and children.

An example of what Peer said, can be found in the direct viewing sites. He explains, “These sites are pirated sites. Legitimate companies would not advertise there. Therefore, the sites that do advertise there are illegitimate. Those who surf on direct viewing sites, will no doubt reach problematic pictures, his IP will be registered and pursued with very problematic advertisements. We are talking of slick sites that know how to chase you, and is hard to get away from. We have to explain to the parents that the children are good and normal, but it is natural instinct, and it is our duty to reduce the possibilities. Our role as parents is to educate and at the same time be a technological babysitter, that will be the a long term [issue of] parenthood.”

According to this, Peer adds and indicates that filtering “is not only for children, but for parents as well. It’s everyone’s struggle.”

“I still meet parents who say, ‘I was a child too, I grew up and am okay despite the pitfalls, so why bother the children?’I tell these parents: Our children’s struggle is not at all similar to what we dealt with. The children are being exposed to the most problematic contents there are. There is a lot more than what was in the most problematic media before, and is found just a click away. In addition, there is infinite availability and infinite anonymity, so the challenges are not the same.”

Another argument heard by Rimon is the claim from parents who are satisfied with their children’s education and believe that that is enough.

“I say this based on the dozens of psychologists who are affiliated with the company – education is important, but only education is not enough. Parents won’t explain to their child how to cross the street and then let him cross Ayalon [Highway] alone. The internet is an instrument of temptation, and if it’s important for a parent to educate and therefore filter all the terrible contents the child is exposed to, [then not to do so] is a wrong decision.”