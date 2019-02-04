Smotrich: Likud should merge with Otzma Yehudit

National Union leader suggests PM should have Otzma Yehudit faction run on joint list with Likud instead of Jewish Home.

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich responded Monday morning to Netanyahu's call for the National Union, Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit factions to unite.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is right," Smotrich wrote on Twitter. The right must connect and not lose any voices. I call for the Likud to combine with Otzma Yehudit as a technical bloc."

"It is much more suited to the political culture and because there are already people from Likud in the party (from Tzachi Hanegbi to Oren Hazan), and the places that the prime minister wants to secure in the Likud tomorrow are suitable for that," he added.

Smotrich repeated his proposal in an interview with Army Radio, in which he called on Netanyahu to reach out to other potential coalition members.. "He has to act responsibly and connect with Moshe Kahlon, and there is no reason why he should not connect with Otzma L'Yisrael."