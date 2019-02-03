UN ambassadors get close look at Hezbollah terror tunnel

A delegation of United Nations ambassadors visiting Israel visited the border with Lebanon Sunday, and got a close look at one the cross-border terror tunnels discovered by Israeli forces recently.

Forty ambassadors to the United Nations landed in Israel last Thursday for a tour of the country hosted by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. Danon had previously led the delegation on a visit to Poland. The ambassadors visited Warsaw and the Majdanek extermination camp, where they held a memorial service for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

On Sunday, the delegation met with Israeli Premier Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, before heading up north to visit the border with Lebanon.

During the tour of the northern border, the delegation visited one of the cross-border terror tunnels built by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

From last December through January, IDF forces operated along the border to locate and demolish cross-border terror tunnels in an operation dubbed “Northern Shield”.

While inspecting the entrance to one of the recently discovered tunnels, the ambassadors received a briefing from IDF officers about Operation Northern Shield and Hezbollah's intentions to use these terror tunnels against Israel.

“The struggle against Hezbollah is also a diplomatic struggle,” Danon told the delegation. “Hezbollah has established a state in southern Lebanon and built several tunnels to harm Israeli residents. This is an opportunity for the international community to call on the Lebanese government to renounce Hezbollah, instead of giving it portfolios in the government, and demand the Security Council recognize it as a terrorist organization immediately.”