5 armed Gazans captured after crossing into Israel

IDF nabs five infiltrators who crossed into Israel from Gaza.

Five Arabs who crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip were arrested and held for questioning on Sunday.

The men were stopped by Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the security fence in southern Gaza on Sunday morning, the IDF said. They were carrying a variety of knives and a wire cutter. They were turned over to the Israel Security Agency for questioning.

They have not been identified, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday morning, two Jordanian citizens were arrested after they entered Israel illegally. They were not carrying weapons. They also were turned over to the Israel Security Agency for questioning.

On Friday, about 10,000 Arab rioters gathered along the Gaza border with Israel. The gathering turned violent, with rioters burning tires and throwing rocks and explosives at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers responded with tear gas and live fire, injuring 23 rioters.