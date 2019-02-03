3 Iranian scientists killed in space center fire

Iranian government says three scientists killed after fire breaks out in space center.

Three Iranian scientists were killed Sunday, after a fire broke out in an Iranian space center, local media outlets have reported.

According to a report by ISNA Sunday afternoon, three space scientists were killed after a fire broke out at a space research center.

The report cited Iranian Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, who said the three scientists died “because of a fire in one of the buildings of the Space Research Center.”

The Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC), originally the Iran Aerospace Research Center, is located in central Tehran. It is unclear how the fire was sparked, and the extent of the damage.

Iran’s space program has been working to launch a satellite into orbit, despite US objections.

Last month, Iran announced that it had successfully launched a satellite, but that it failed to achieve orbit.

Minister Jahromi later said on Iranian state television that Tehran would continue working on the project despite the setback.