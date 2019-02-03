Terror attack thwarted in Hevron

On Sunday morning, Border Police officers apparently thwarted a stabbing attack at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron.



The incident took place when a resident of Hevron in his twenties tried to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs with a knife. The suspect apparently tried to blend in with a group of tourists who arrived at one of the inspection posts manned by Border Police.



The fighters observed the behavior of the suspect, who seemed to them unrelated to the group, and called him aside for a more thorough inspection.

When their suspicions grew stronger, the soldiers aimed their weapons, at which point the suspect pulled out a knife hidden in his clothes, threw it to the floor and put his hands up in the air.



An initial investigation revealed that the suspect did indeed come to carry out a stabbing attack. The suspect was arrested and transferred for questioning by security officials.



"Because of the vigilance of the fighters, a stabbing attack was apparently prevented. The suspect tried to enter the cave by pretending to be a tourist, and the experience and professionalism of the fighters led to his apprehension and the thwarting of his intentions," Border Police said.