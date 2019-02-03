Report: Netanyahu considering alliance with Jewish Home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks this week over the possibility of integrating the Jewish Home party into a joint list with the Likud in the elections for the 21st Knesset.



Among other things, the prime minister met with a senior figure in religious Zionism who is considered to have a significant influence on what is happening in the Jewish Home party.



This senior official recently expressed his opposition to a move considered natural, that of an alliance between the Jewish Home and National Union in the coming elections.



The reports come amid Prime Minister Netanyahu's request from the Likud Central Committee to increase the number of seats he will be allowed to place on the party's Knesset list from one to three seats.

It should be noted that the talks were held as the public council of the Jewish Home Party has yet to announce who will be chairman of the Jewish Home in the upcoming elections.



The decision of the public Council is expected to be published later today and tomorrow will be submitted for approval by the Jewish Home Center, which will also elect the rest of the party's list to the Knesset.



Nir Orbach, director general of the Jewish Home, denied last night the reports about talks for a combined list between Jewish Home and Likud. "The Jewish Home party has held a complex and profound procedure in the past month to elect a chairman and a list to be a strong and influential party, and not a daughter party of the Likud.”