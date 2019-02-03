Drowning victim declared dead on Ashkelon beach

Medical team forced to declare death of young man pulled out of sea at the Ashkelon beach.

About an hour before the onset of Shabbat on Friday, a report was received from a civilian at the religious beach in Ashkelon about a young man who had been swept into the water.

The youth was found and drawn out of the water by a police boat while he was unconscious. Police began administering CPR during the trip back to the marina where a MDA medical team was waiting.

Immediately upon arrival the youth was transferred for advanced treatment by the medical team, which was forced to determine his death.

MDA Paramedic Roi Pollak said, “At the marina, we were joined by the naval police boat that had drawn a male of about 40 from the sea. He was found unconscious in the water. We performed medical tests in order to provide medical treatment, but he showed no sign of life. We didn’t have a choice but to determine his death.”