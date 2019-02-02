Iran "successfully" tests new long range missile

The Hoveyzeh was described as a high-precision missile capable of flying at low altitudes and able to carry a heavy payload.

Iran on Saturday said it had successful fired a new long-range cruise missile, dubbed Hoveyzeh. It was described as a high-precision missile capable of flying at low altitudes and able to carry a heavy payload.

“The test of the Hoveizeh cruise missile was carried out successfully at a range of 1,200 kilometers and accurately hit the set target,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami said, according to state television.

“It can be ready in the shortest possible time and flies at a very low altitude,” he said, describing the Hoveizeh as the “long arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The Hoveyzeh missile is the symbol of self-belief and an important defense achievement based on today’s technological progress in the world,” Hatami added.

It shows “no obstacle can hinder the Iranian nation’s determination and will in the defense field,” he continued.