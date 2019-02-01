Thousands of rioters gather along Gaza border

Weekly "March of the Return" protests continue. Hamas says 32 Gazans shot by Israeli troops.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said on Friday that 32 Palestinian Arabs were shot and wounded by Israeli troops in renewed clashes along the Gaza border, AFP reports.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement they were shot during protests along the border, but none were reported to be in a life threatening condition.

The IDF said approximately 10,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered in different locations along the fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel.

"The rioters are rolling tires and hurling rocks at (Israeli) troops," a spokeswoman said, adding a number of explosive devices were thrown towards the soldiers as well.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been occurring every week since March 30. The rioters gather along the fence, and throwing grenades and rocks at IDF soldiers and at the fence.

IDF soldiers usually respond with riot dispersal means and by firing in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The protests had not been as violent as they had been when they started after Israel permitted two installments of Qatari cash into Gaza. However, the violence flared up again after Israel halted the transfer of Qatari money following an escalation in the south.

