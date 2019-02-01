IDF aid delegation returns from Brazil

Team carried out a slew of rescue missions in Brazil following the dam collapse that left dozens dead.

The IDF aid delegation that was dispatched to Brazil after a dam collapse returned to Israel on Friday following three days of intensive rescue efforts.

The delegation was greeted by a ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport that was attended by Home Front Commander Major General Tamar Yadai.

During the operation, troops carried out a series of rescue missions for missing persons at the request of local emergency authorities in Brazil.

The forces assisted in locating and rescuing dozens of missing Brazilians by utilizing advanced technological means. In addition, the delegation introduced new rescue methods that will be used in the future.

The IDF delegation was comprised of 130 officers and soldiers in both the standing army and the reserves. It was accompanied by the IDF military attache in Brazil, Colonel Raed Kador, and Ambassador Yossi Sheli.

The delegation received a formal ceremony from their Brazilian counterparts before departing.