'Haredim trying to turn Israel into a halachic state'

Alleging that their views on religious issues are "delusional". Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman launches an attack on the haredi Knesset factions.

Liberman's attack came in response to a report by Ynet on Thursday exposing the demands of the Agudat Yisrael faction of the UTJ party.

"The haredi parties have repeatedly tried to change the status quo on the issue of religion and state," alleged Liberman. "This candidacy, we stood as a wall against the delusional demands and rules that they raised time after time, and we didn't always succeed".

"This time they went to far," added Liberman. Agudat Yisrael's demands "are an attempt to turn the State of Israel into a halakhic state, and we will not allow it to be allowed to advance their extreme positions at the expense of the secular and traditional public."

"We are in favor of Judaism, but against religious coercion. We have nothing against the haredim but we see first of all the people who serve in the army, do reserve duty, work and pay taxes."

According to Ynet, Agudat Yisrael has said that they will only agree to join a future government coalition if construction on Israel's railroads is stopped on Shabbat and convenience stores not be allowed to operate on the Jewish day of rest.



