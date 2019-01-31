Netanyahu: Arab MK promised to help Gantz form government

Report says Netanyahu told associates that Benny Gantz planning to block him from forming next government via assistance from Arab parties.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly told associates that Hosen L'Yisrael leader Benny Gantz is coordinating with the Arab Knesset parties to block the right from forming the next government.

According to Channel 13, Netanyahu told close advisors that "Gantz can't form a government without relying on the [Arab Israeli] Joint List and Ta'al", referring to Ahmed Tibi's break-off party. Netanyahu added that "Ahmed Tibi himself obligated himself to it with his own voice".

Netanyahu's alleged statements come as Gantz closes in on Netanyahu in recent polls. Since his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, assorted surveys have found Gantz collecting as much as 23 seats. One poll found that a potential union between Gantz and Lapid would catapult them past the Likud with 35 seats, allowing them to form the next government.

In addition, Gantz has closed the gap on polls querying Israelis who they think is most suited to be prime minister. A poll by Channel 13 found that Netanyahu and Gantz were tied at 42%, while Hadashot found Netanyahu slightly ahead of Gantz by a margin of 36% to 36%.