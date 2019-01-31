Number of car accidents in Israel drops

Central Statistics Bureau presents data on road accidents showing decrease in accidents as well as fatalities and injuries compared to 2017.

2018 saw a decrease in the number of fatalities in road accidents compared with 2017, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

316 people were killed in accidents, 48 ​​fewer people than in 2017. Another major drop was also recorded in the number of road accidents with casualties, the number of injured, and the number of road fatalities.

In 2018, 22,349 persons were injured in road accidents (a decrease of 9.1% compared with 2017), of these 316 were fatalities (a decrease of 13.2%) and 1,962 were seriously injured (a decrease of 11.9%, compared to 2017).

12,167 road accidents with casualties were recorded by the police that year (8.8% decrease compared with 2017), of which 287 were fatal accidents (a decrease of 11.1% compared to 2017) and 1,710 were accidents with serious injuries (11.8% decrease compared with 2017).

The number of accidents with casualties in 2018 in the Judea and Samaria area was 436 (a decrease of 31.3% compared to 2017), of which 32 were fatal accidents (an increase of 14.3%) and 57 serious accidents (a decrease of 49.1%).

In these accidents 1,053 people were injured (a decrease of 28.5% compared to 2017), of which 40 were killed (down 7%) and 92 were seriously injured (42.1% decrease).

In 2017 there was also a decrease in the number of accidents compared to 2016. Since the establishment of the State, the highest number of road fatalities was recorded in 1975, standing at 756 dead. In 1955, the smallest number of fatalities was recorded in road accidents, standing at 134.