'BDS is like 80 years ago in Germany- You can’t buy from Jews'

Hundreds take part in conferences in Germany organized by the ‘Lev HaOlam’ organization, which fights against the global boycott.

As part of a series of conferences in Germany, Attorney Nati Rom, founder of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ organization, which fights against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria, visited Munich and Memmingen. There he gave lectures at conferences about the Jewish pioneers movement in Judea and Samaria and the importance of supporting Jewish communities against BDS.

Hundreds of participants attended the lectures where Rom detailed the historic connection of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria and the fight against the BDS organizations that spread hatred and lies against Israel through false and distorted narratives.

After the lectures, one participant noted that the actions of the BDS today are “like what happened in Germany 80 years ago where you couldn’t buy from Jews. This is a very bad movement.”

Many participants asked to stay in touch with ‘Lev HaOlam’ and how they could support the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Attorney Rom said, “I met people who were thirsty for truthful information and facts on the ground. They wanted learn more than what the media in their countries reports. There was much interest and many participants asked how they could help and support Jewish communities. BDS groups operating in Germany today work to discredit Israel and we won’t stand silent. Instead, we will spread the truth wherever we must.”