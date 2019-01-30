Ohio police dept. 'cancels all crime' due to extreme cold

The Kettering Police Department announced on Wednesday that 'all criminal activity' is cancelled due to the extreme cold weather in Ohio.

"ATTENTION! Due to the extremely frigid conditions tomorrow Kettering Police Department is cancelling ALL criminal activity. However, our jail is still open and is a balmy 72 degrees and would be a perfect time to turn yourself in for any warrants and/or any other criminal activity you may have committed," the department posted on its Facebook page.

A polar vortex has brought extreme cold to the American Midwest this week. Temperatures have dropped well below zero degrees Fahrenheit in many areas, with winds chills far below that.