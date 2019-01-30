Negotiations between National Union, Otzma Yehudit underway

The negotiating teams of the National Union and Otzma Yehudit parties have met several times recently to examine the possibility of an alliance, in order to prevent the loss of seats to the right-wing bloc.



In recent days there has been significant progress in negotiations between the sides.



The National Union is not waiting to see who will head the Jewish Home party and is already working to create a “technical bloc” with the party of Baruch Marzel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Michael Ben-Ari and Bentzi Gopstein.

The National Union said that "Out of responsibility for preventing a split in the right-wing parties that could lead to losing seats in the bloc and the establishment of a left-wing government after the elections, we are ready for compromises and spare no effort to create a technical framework that will ensure that no vote is lost."



Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, chairman of Otzma Yehudit, said in response, "In order to prevent splits, we always wanted a technical bloc, and therefore we will make every effort to join forces as much as possible, especially in view of the fact that in 2009 the connection proved itself.”