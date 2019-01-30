Israeli teen killed in accident south of Hevron

19-year-old Israeli killed in crash south of Hevron after being struck by Palestinian truck.

An Israeli teenager was killed in a car accident in Judea south of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon, when a truck bearing Palestinian Authority license plates crashed into two private cars.

The accident occurred on Route 60, the primary north-south traffic artery in Judea and Samaria, near the Israeli town of Mitzpeh Eshtemoa in the Har Hevron district south of Hevron.

Two people were injured in the accident, when a truck driven by a Palestinian Arab in his 50s collided with two private cars.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old Israeli man, suffered severe multi-system injuries in the accident. He was airlifted to an area hospital, but was later declared dead.

A second victim, said to be in his early 50s, suffered moderate injuries and was evacuated by ambulance to Soroka for treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

MDA paramedics Eli Rosenberg and Oded Deskel called the accident “very serious” and said the teenager was found trapped in his vehicle, which had been crushed by the truck.

“A young man in his 20s who was driving one of the two private vehicles was trapped in the driver’s seat while unconscious. With an army medical team which arrived via helicopter, we provided him with medical treatment in the field and performed resuscitation techniques, but his injuries were very severe, and an army doctor was forced to pronounce him dead.”

“A man roughly 50 years of age, who was driving the second private car, was moderately injured, and was found lying on the road, suffering from contusions across his body. We quickly loaded him on to the ambulance, and he was evacuated in moderate, stable condition to Soroka hospital.”

“The driver, a Palestinian man roughly 50 years of age, was examined at the scene and then evacuated to the hospital while fully conscious.”